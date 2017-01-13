Tiwa Savage, Awilo To Release New Song

The year 2017 is starting strong for Mavins Record’s first Lady and R.E.D crooner, Tiwa Savage as she and Congolese veteran and soukous god, Awilo Longomba are cooking up a tune together.
Both talents were spotted together during studio session, while Tiwa made a post on instagram saying “Tiwa Savage coming soon @ Awilo Longomba, such a honour”.

