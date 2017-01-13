RSUST: Freshers Advocate Computer-Based Exams

Fresh students in the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), have called on the vice chancellor, Professor Blessing Didia, to reintroduce computer-based examination in the school.

The students spoke as the first semester examination of the institution was fast approaching.

Some of the students who spoke with The Tide in the campus Wednesday, said that the computer-based examination would help them to meet up with the challenges associated with freshers in every institution.

Cecellia Okpara, said that all Institute of Foundation Studies (IFS) courses should be computer-based as to encourage Information and Communication (ICT) appreciation.

She noted that manual means of writing examination was no longer fashionable, considering the jet age.

According to him, since most examinations across the globe are now computer-based, it would be proper for new students to be trained in that direction.

Another respondent Ugochi Angus, said that computer-based examination would help and improve their studying/reading ability.

She was of the view that, if the system was returned, the performance of year one students may improve.

Angus, maintained that all fresh students ought to study in line with ICT development in order to compete favourably with their counterparts around the world.

But those in the Science and Engineering faculties are of different view, that ICT-based system was not the best way to groom freshers.

One of them, Mr Uchegbu Amadi, pointed out that students should be made to pass through the rigors of manual training.

He noted that such system was a quick and easy way of equipping those who are expected to be industry drivers in the future.

Earlier, information available from the Vice Chancellor’s office had it that the school was not in a hurry to reintroduce the system due to the huge negative discovery made in the computer-based examination in the past.