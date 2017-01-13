RIWAMA Warns Against Indiscriminate Refuse Dumps

The Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, has again warned the general public against dumping of wastes in places other than the authorized receptacles.

Obuah, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam, noted that dumping refuse arbitrarily would deface Port Harcourt and frustrate the effort of RIWAMA to return the state capital to its Garden City status.

The sole administrator also said that dumping of refuse on the median was unlawful, warning that anyone caught in the act would be arrested and prosecuted.

Obuah further charged people living and doing business in the state to make the cleaning of their homes and surroundings a top priority this new year, adding that cleanliness is next to Godliness.

The RIWAMA boss further called on the people to reciprocate the efforts of Governor Nyesom Wike, whom he said has given all necessary support to the agency, to keep the state clean at all times.

He also charged service providers to redouble their efforts in the execution of their jobs, adding that RIWAMA would frown seriously at any contractor who fails to discharge his or her responsibilities creditably in their areas of operation.