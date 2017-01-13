Rivers Works Ministry Denies Sticker Sales …Opens Tam David-West Road, Soon

The Rivers State Ministry of Works says it has not collaborated with anyone to print and sell stickers on its behalf.

A statement signed by the Press Secretary to the Ministry, Edna Alette said the ministry’s core mandate is on road rehabilitation and construction, and not revenue collection.

The statement which was obtained by The Tide recently, said the clarification became necessary after its attention was drawn to the sale of vehicle stickers to commercial vehicles and purported to be in collaboration with the state internal revenue board.

The statement further called on members of the public to report anyone selling such stickers to the police.

In another development, the Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Bethuel Harrison, says a section of the Tam David-West Road linking the Airport will be opened to traffic before the end of January, 2017.

Harrison stated this recently during an inspection of the Ozuoba/Rumuopareli/Choba/Tam David-West roads.

He said the measure would enable commuters to use the road in the interim to ease traffic on the Airport Road.

“We have seen that on lane, they have begun to stabilise the road, they have done stone base from the Obiri Ikwerre end to the Airport end.

“We are hoping that when they resume from the Christmas break, they will be able to complete the binder cause for this particular lane”, he said.