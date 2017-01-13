PDP Vows To Take Back Power In 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has begun moves that would help it successfully win back some states in the country and possibly the centre with the launch of ‘Operation recapture South East zone’ ahead of the 2019 general elections.

This is as the All Progressives Congress (APC) is believed to be nursing a re-union in the region.

The National Vice Chairman of the PDP in charge of South-East, Chief Austin Umahi, revealed the new plans and said the operation would commence in few weeks.

According to him, the party will be rolling out a full programme aimed at consolidating on the already achieved progress in the zone and also launch an aggressive issue-based campaign to recapture the zone for PDP in 2019.

Umahi who spoke to our correspondent also described the proposed re-union of the APC in the region as dead on arrival as he insisted that his party would win the entire zone in 2019.

“We have seen with great concern, the efforts of the ruling APC to instigate crisis in the South-East zone, by organizing ill-timed rallies in the zone, whereas there are no elections in the states.

“It is with great concern also that PDP views this move as one of the plots by the leadership of the party to browbeat our people into submission by instilling fear into them but I wish to tell our people that the days of APC are numbered in the country and they should stand firm on their total rejection of APC that has brought nothing but hatred, crisis, poverty and misfortune to our country.

“We are launching an aggressive come-back campaign in the zone, starting with Anambra state which will be going to the polls this year,” he added.