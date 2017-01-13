PASAN Lauds Wike Over Payment Of Allowances

The Parliamentary Association of Nigeria (PASSAN), Rivers State Chapter, says it has received all her entitlements owed members of the body since 2015 even as it commended Governor Nyesom Wike for being a man of his words.

A statement by the Association’s Chairman, Comrade Okeleke Louis, said the action of the Governor has again proven that he is a trustworthy leader whose words are his bond.

The Association equally lauded the leadership of the State Assembly for facilitating the payments.

“We want to use this medium to thank our most trustworthy and listening governor for not only stepping in and resolving a major industrial dispute ,but for also proving that his words are his bond by ensuring that our allowances are paid.

“ We also want to commend the leadership of the Rivers State House of Assembly for facilitating the payment. This noble gesture will no doubt ginger members of our association to continue to give their usual best in the discharge of their official responsibilities.

“We want to assure the Governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike, as well as the leadership of the State Assembly of our undivided resolve to contribute our quota to the required growth and development of the State.

“In the light of the above, we strongly believe that in no time , you will offset all our outstanding allowances,” a part of the statement reads.

Recall that the association had threatened to down tools over non-payment of their outfit allowances from 2015.

Governor Wike however stepped in and assured the association that their issues will be looked into and treated accordingly.