NUPENG Suspends Warning Strike

The Leadership of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its early planned three-day warning strike scheduled for Wednesday January 11, 2017 but shifted to Thursday January 12, 2017 following the expected outcome of a meeting with the Federal Ministry of Labour and other stakeholders.

A statement by the union’s National President Comrade Igwe Achese on Wednesday night in Abuja said that the union has suspended the strike action immediately following the resolution of the issues raised by the union at the meeting of the Resolution/Negotiation Committee presided over by the Minister of Labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Achese said that the union members can go about their respective responsibilities in the oil and gas sector since the warning strike action has now been suspended.

He expressed confidence in the union’s leadership to defend the interest of the union members without compromising their integrity.

Meanwhile, the union issued three-day warning strike on Tuesday due to commence on Wednesday over unresolved issues with some International oil companies operating in the country.

The union’s chairman, South-West Zone, Comrade Tokunbo Korodo said the warning strike was about the activities of the IOCs, including the divestment by Chevron that affected about 250 workers and the termination of the appointments of 48 contract workers by the Nigerian Agip Oil Company in 2014 without the payment of their terminal benefits till date.

Other issues include, non unionisation of the workers at their workplace by some managements of the IOCs and indiscriminate sack of the union members without adhering to due processes in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

