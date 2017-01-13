NPFL’s Stars Are Lazy – Coach

Coach of promoted Katsina United, Bala Nikyu has thrown a bombshell by labelling players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as “lazy”.

Katsina United are making a return to the country’s top league after 15 years in the wilderness.

‘The Changi Boys’ open their NPFL’s campaign on Sunday at home against Gombe United.

Experienced coach Nikyu, who has previously handled NPFL side Wikki Tourists, said he believes his youthful team will use their energy and commitment to hold their own against “the lazy NPFL stars”.

“NPFL players are lazy. Only very few of them are hard working and my team hope to use this fact to our advantage,” said the coach.

“We have recruited even some academy players who will playing for the first time in NPFL. They got the strength and pace to run some of the NPFL teams down in order to remain in the elite league.”

They welcome Gombe United to the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium on Sunday.

“We are going for the three points in our first match and that will boast our confidence in the new season,” he said.

“We are ready to work hard and pray for luck as well.”

He is also delighted that the fixtures favour them.

“We are going for double away in the first round and second round we will play double home match which is an advantage for us in our quest to keep our status in the league,” he noted.