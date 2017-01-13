Nollywood Set For Greater Heights In 2017 …As New Movies Storm Cinemas, Soon

Nigerian entertainment and culture were highlighted in the news of 2016 from several parts of the country backed by music, film, art and show biz. It was a great year for Nollywood as the industry witnessed various achievements and the release of block-buster movies. Some of the highlights of the industry include the Toronto International film festival. Eight Nollywood movies screened at the festival.

There were also box office success of movies like “Wives on Strike,” ‘A Trip to Jamaica” and “The Wedding Party.” The year also witnessed the release of other outstanding movies, including the ‘Arbitration’ ‘76’, ‘Green White Green,” ‘Ojukokoro,’ ‘93 days’ etc.

While it is too soon to predict what the movies industry would offer in 2017, one thing is certain, there would be overthyped movies, outstanding movies, underrated and box office winners among others.

Below are some of the movies, viewers are expecting to hit the cinemas and movies shelves and they are excited about them. They are:

Okafor’s Law

The movie will probably be a box office winner. It is a controversial one with Jude Idada’s theft accusations surrounding it. It screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. The star studded movie features Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Toyin Amakhu, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ken Erics, Ufuoma MC Dermott, Kemilola Akindoja, Yvonne Jegede, Halima Abubakar, Mary Lazrus and Uche Nnaji. Others include Betty Irabor, Tinamba, Afolayan and Funke Bucknor.

Synopsis

Chuks (aka Terminator) is an ardent player with the ladies, he enjoys the attention of women including girl friends from the past, he believes that once a man has had a woman he forever has access to her. When challenged by his friends to see if he can prove the veracity of that theory with three ex-girl friends from his school days within 21 days, he accepts it.

Turning on his best charm, he sets off to try and prove himself, but his guest brings him to three women, Ifeoma, (FiFi), Kemi and Ejiro whose stations in life have changed drastically since school days. This challenge of their various new statuses make his guest to win the bet more and more insurmountable as he tries to prove the immutability of the age old law, Okafor’s Law.

Something Wicked

It is a psycho drama, it has talented actors. It is Okey Uzoeshi and Isioma Osaje’s debut as producers. The movie which is directed by Yemi Morafa is scheduled for release on Februrary 13, 2017 and features: Gabriel Afolayan, Iretiola Doyle, Ivie Okujaye-Egbo, Adesua Etomi, Beverly Naya and Oke Usoechi.

Synopsis

Something wicked is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria after the murder of his parents. Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, while Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

This family bond is tested when they are thrown into a life threatening situation and we see how easily his understanding led to misconceptions and premonitions are sometimes the only warning we get in this game of life and death.

Industrieet

It is produced by Funke Akindele-Bello. The upcoming series is a music oriented TV drama based on the African entertainment scene and will focus on survival in the entertainment industry and on the hustle in the ghetto.

It stars K. Switch, Charles Okocha, Mo-Easy Freez of Cool FM, Lydia Forson, Linda Ejiofor, Tina Mba, Kunle Coker, AkahNnani.

Mami wata

It is a film by C. J. Fiery Obasi who helmed the 2014 horror film ‘Ojuju. Mami wata is a genre blending revenge thriller based on the mami wata (mermaid entity), folklore of Western Africa.

The feature film which is a female driven story will star: Lucy Ameh, Blessing Ese Samuel, Paul Utomi, Kolade Shashi, Brutus Richard and Bolaji Ogunmola as mami wata.

Catcher

It is a Walter Waltbanger Taylaur film. The movie stars Kiki Omeili, Blossom Chukwujekwu Ghenre Ajibade, O.C. Ukeje, Beverly Naya, Tope Tedela, Omawunmi Dadda, Alexx Ekubo and Wofai Dada.

Lost in London

It is a comedy and features Ime Bishop Umoh (as Okoro) who is considered by many as a comic relief. It also stars Alexx Ekubo (as Bona) and Velerie Okeke, written and produced by Uduak Isong Oguamanam and directed by Sunkamni Adebayo.

Dance to my beat

It is a star studded movie directed by Paul Igwe who helms the hilarious sitcom clinic, matters the upcoming movie stars Joseph Benjamin, Mary Lazarus, Mary Remmy Njoku, Kehinde Bankole Justice Nuagbe (Ush bebe), Toyin Aimakhu, Oma Nnadi Uzor Osimkpa. Blessing Onwukwe, Lilian Afegbei etc. Dance to my beat is set for a 2017 release.

Dere

It is an Africa adaptationof the popular Cinderella story produced by Mo Abudu. The upcoming miniseries revolves around Dere named Cinderella by her eccentric paternal grandmother. She is the precocious beautiful, naive, indulged and only child of Kosoko who graduated with a first class from St Andrews University in Scot land and studying law and international relations.

She is an avid social media user, reader and film enthusiast, once back in Nigeria her long time boy friend dumps her, increasing her sense of isolation, desperation and desolation.

Dere stars Gbenro Ajibade, Weruche Opia, Keppy Ekpeyong, Emmanuel Ikubese, Shaffy Bello among others.

Directed by Asuri Oluseyi, the movie stars Toyin Aimakhu, Frank Donga, Ali Nuhu, Maryam Booth, Ibrahim Daddy, Isa Bolloja, Rahama Saduu and HAdizasoja.

Hakkunde is an intriguing story of young graduate who battles everything including love family discrimination, drug, abuse, tradition and insecurity. It follows his journey to self discovery and actualisation.

The story is characterised by actions and reaction that defines the everyday Nigerian society, with its ups and downs ad with a particular focus on the life of a job hunting graduate Akande who found himself in totality, while seeking for a job and better life. The movie was shot in Kaduna and Lagos.