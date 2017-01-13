…Insists Party Won Rivers East Rerun

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Mr. Emeha Wonda won convincingly because of the support and belief of the people for PDP in the area and the state at large.

Wonda stated this last Tuesday in an interview with newsmen while reacting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate’s comments that he went to the tribunal because the PDP’s s candidate, Senator George Thompson Sekibo was declared winner even when the whole results of the last re run legislative polls of the senatorial district had not been collected.

The Party Chairman noted that if votes from Ikwerre and Etche local government areas are collated and added, it would not give Hon Andrew Uchendu victory over the PDP candidate, stating that the APC candidate was not on ground in the senatorial district and could not have won.

According to him, “election is based on popularity and the APC candidate is not popular and nobody knows him . He is empowered by law to go to the tribunal and protest. Tribunal is part of the election processes and the party is happy that he has gone to court and we shall come back victorious’’.

“The PDP in Ikwerre local government is happy to hear this from him. If they collected all the results in Ikwerre Local Government Area and Etche Local Government, PDP will still be ahead of the APC. We are happy that he has gone to the tribunal’’, he said.

He stated that the APC candidate, Hon Uchendu never campaigned prior to the elections, advising the defeated APC candidate to go back home to rest, and save himself the stress, energy and troubles of going to tribunal because he would be contesting a failed battle.

The party boss in Ikwerre said the entire Rivers East is for PDP and the people have given their support to the candidate of their choice because of the