Fake Products: NSCDC Impounds Three Trucks In Anambra

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State Command, has said that it had arrested three trucks containing petroleum products suspected to be fake, during the yuletide.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, Mr John Ahwen, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on the command’s activities during the Christmas/New Year operations.

Ahwen, who resumed duties in Anambra on December 16, described the period as one of the most peaceful in the state in recent times.

He said samples of the suspected counterfeit products had been taken to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) laboratory in Enugu for analysis.

Ahwen said no fewer than 1,200 personnel were mobilised to ensure peace and security in the state during the period.

The commandant said he was in the state to build on the extant security structure in Anambra, which had made the state one of the most secured in the country.

“We had a very successful Christmas/New Year operation which, with inter-agency collaboration, made the period one of the most crime-free.

“During the period, we arrested three trucks conveying suspected adulterated Premium Motor Spirit, Black Oil and Diesel, respectively and samples have been taken to DPR for testing.

“I want to assure residents of Anambra that the command is ready to work with the state government to ensure that there is peace and security.

“We want to fight vandalism and diversion, our men are on a 24-hour alert. Our advice is that residents should go about their lawful businesses, without fear,” he said.

Ahwen, however, warned his men against taking undue advantage of the masses whom they were meant to defend and urged the public to promptly report any perceived danger.