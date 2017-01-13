Ex-Militants Vow To Fish Out Pipeline Vandals

Some former Niger Delta militants have pledged to support the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government in its fight against pipeline vandalism.

The ex-agitators have vowed to protect the sovereignty of the country and expose anyone found vandalizing oil and gas installations within their communities.

This was the resolution reached at a meeting held between the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boroh (Rtd) and ex-agitators under the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The group said in a press release, yesterday, that the meeting, attended by leaders, state coordinators and members from all the states in the region, was aimed at focusing attention on the need to foster peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

According to the statement, all the leaders present pledged their support to the current administration’s Agricultural Empowerment Programmes for beneficiaries.

One of the leaders, Pastor Ruben Wilson, commended Boroh for his unbiased coordination of the Amnesty Programme.

According to Wilson, the Amnesty Programme under Boroh’s watch has transformed from a political tool, to a well-coordinated reintegration platform for repentant militants from the oil rich region.

PAP has in recent times, focused on training and empowering beneficiaries in agricultural activities.

The programme recently trained and empowered about 200 ex-agitators on Enhanced Agriculture at the National Biotechnology Development Centre, in Odi, Baylesa State, while some others have been empowered with starter packs, to start their own farms.