Ex-Militants Receive Two Months’ Stipends

Ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme now have reason to smile as they have been paid their stipends for the months of August and September 2016.

The ex-militants who have been threatening to return to the creeks if their stipends were not paid have been advised to be patient as the remaining three months stipends would also be paid.

A leader of phase 3 of the Amnesty Programme, Mr Ramsey Mukoro, in a statement obtained by The Tide confirmed that they have received two months payment out of the their arrears.

“The Amnesty office has started paying but my 3rd phase people are yet to get alerts.

“We are hoping that we in the third phase will benefit soon as well.

“It has really been difficult for us and we spent Christmas and New Year on empty stomach’s so the government should try to make the payment go round quickly”, he said.

Also, the Liaison Officer, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Bayelsa State Office, Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo, confirmed that the Amnesty office began the payment after the New Year holidays.

“The Amnesty office commenced payment of the outstanding stipends this week after the New Year, precisely on Wednesday”, he said.

According to the Liaison Officer, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-General Paul Boroh (rtd) is concerned about the welfare of beneficiaries in the programme.

“He would stop at nothing until a sustainable re-integration of the ex-agitators into the society with sustainable source of livelihood”, he said.

The commencement of payment of allowances came a few days after chairmen of Phases 1 and 2 of Bayelsa State Amnesty Programme, Mr Excel Divine and Salvation Ibina-Rufus, respectively, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.

They opined that the Presdent’s quick intervention would douse tension already mounting in the region over the unpaid arrears.