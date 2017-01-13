CRSG Seeks Team Work For Solid Minerals Dev

The Cross Rivers State Commissioner, Ministry of Solid Minerals Development. Rt Hon. George O’Ben-Etchi, has charged stakeholders in the sector to help the board record success.

O’Ben-Etchi, who gave the charge at the maiden meeting held with the board members at the conference room of the ministry, pointed out that although individual interests may from time to time come into play, “everybody’s opinion should be given equal attention at the end, make use of what is necessary today and save the rest for tomorrow”.

The commissioner, while briefing the board on the ministry’s activities, said “to the best of our thinking and creative abilities, we use our collective initiatives to work and not wait for the Governor because we are here to support him and make his work of developing the state economy possible. We have to think outside the box to be able to understand His Excellency’s vision. I and the entire workforce of the ministry will work with your board and any other board to achieve and maintain success. We have our licences for the state’s Cement Plant, CROSSCEMCO and Limestone Quarry. According to the governor’s plan amongst other things, they will feed the Super Highway project. Talks are on-going with potential partners and the governor wants these projects to be Public Private Partnership-based, so they do not suffer when the issue of funding and control responsiblites arise.

The ministry has been sensitizing the locals on how to guard jealously what they have by not issuing out letters of consent to intending mining operators who use the back door to get to their mineral deposits. We are saddled with finding out those who have or do not have licenses, whose licenses have expired and have renewed or have refused to renew in order to take them up to the appropriate authorities.”

The commissioner added that since one of the major challenges the operators are faced with is bad road network, he and the board chairman had discussed earlier on how the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), can be brought in to build roads to help ease the movement of trucks to and from the mining sites.

The Chairman, Solid Minerals Development Board, Mr Offiong Yellow Duke, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve, and the commissioner for receiving members of the board.

He promised that the board will do its best to work with and support the Ministry in order to develop the solid minerals sector in the state.

“As a board, we will work as a team, share ideas, welcome contributions. We will not move faster than our shadow and your willing nature to work with us will guide the board to attain its goals” he said. One of the board members, Mr Eyong Eteng Obla, said although the sector has its challenges, the board will not relent in its duties until their action plan is fully achieved.

Earlier, Mr Yellow Duke presented copies of the board’s Action Plan to board members, and urged them to digest its content and be free in their next meeting to discuss the documents and ensure the changes made where necessary to make it effective.