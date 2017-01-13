APGA Blasts Ngige Over Comments On Security

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) has described the recent claim by former Governor Chris Ngige that security under his government was superior to the one by the Willie Obiano administration as laughable.

Exchanging views with newsmen in Awka, the State Chairman of APGA, Sir Nobert Obi said that the ex-governor was merely playing to the gallery in the name of political propaganda.

Nobert said that it is common knowledge that security in Anambra state was at its lowest ebb before APGA took over since 2006.

He reminded the Labour Minister that during his short term as Governor of the state, he was kidnapped while in office in July 2003 to the embarrassment of Ndi Anambra.

He emphasized that without APGA – controlled governments, Awka the state capital, would have remained a glorified village, adding that this is not the case today because apart from the magnificent fly overs in the Capital City, the present Anambra state government, through the Awka Capital Development Authority, has placed the state capital on the track of rapid infrastructure development with a modern flare.

The APGA state Chairman further lambasted Ngige for condemning the ongoing Community choose your project initiative of the Obiano administration for the one hundred and eighty one communities in the state, describing the Labour Minister’s utterances in this regard as a very cheap antics of a desperate politician.

Nobert enthused that with the visible and tangible achievements of the APGA controlled government in Anambra state under the watch of Governor Willie Obiano, the party would once again record a resounding victory in this year’s gubernatorial election.