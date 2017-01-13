Airline Manager Decries Aviation Fuel Scarcity

The Port Harcourt Station Manager of Azman Air Services Limited, Mr. Nuhu Gwazor, has decried the recurrent incidence of aviation fuel scarcity otherwise known as “Jet A1” Fuel.

He opined that the scarcity of aviation fuel has been off and on for some time now, pointing out that the scenario has caused some imbalance in the operations and services rendered by airliners.

Gwazor, who disclosed this while interacting with The Tide at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, noted that it was not the making of airline operators to delay or cancel flight at will to the detriment of passengers.

According to him, the non, availability of aviation fuel is one of the major issues that cause delay recorded in fight operations.

“Since we started flight operations, we usually keep to time, and it is not in our own interest to delay or cancel any flight as some people may think.

“Most of the delays we record in our operations are due to non-availability of aviation fuel, and you know, you can not fly when there is not Jet A1.

“This fuel we are talking about is no produced here in Nigeria, so it requires hard currencies for importation to be executed and you know the present economic situation in the country”, he said.

On the recent delays in flight schedules and cancellations recorded at the Port Harcourt Airport, for which many passengers were stranded at the airport, Gwazor said that such delay noticed in the first few days of this year was due to harmattan haze.

According to him, such hazy weather was not good for flight operations, adding that they do not operate flight when the weather is bad.

Corlins Walter