Abia Promises Prudent Utilitsation Of Paris Club’s Refund

Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has assured Abia residents that no amount of threat or intimidation will make him misappropriate part of the London, Paris clubs inflow meant for payment of salaries.

Speaking at a grand civic reception by the Ohaneze Isiahia community in Obingwa Local Government Area, the governor said that no amount of threat of strike by the labour union will make him change his mind.

“I am here to let you know that, no kobo from the funds will be unaccounted for and in line with this commitment to make good my promise. I want to announce to you that this government will begin the payment of Abia State staff salaries through individual cheques to ensure that ghost workers are checked”, he said.

He gave further assurance that the 50 per cent Paris club’s refund must be used to pay salaries in line with the instruction of the Federal Government.

Meanwhile, the Governor has assured the Ohanze people that their secondary school will benefit from school renovations that will soon commence in the state.

He also provided the sum of N1.5 million to Ohanze Congress to be used for school fees of indigent youths who are in tertiary institutions.