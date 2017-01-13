2017 Budget’ll Reduce Traffic Jam – RSG

The Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Hon. Bethuel I. Harrison, says the State’s 2017 Budget when implemented will decongest traffic in the state.

Harrison, who stated this recently during his maiden 2017 inspection of road projects embarked upon by the state government, noted that this is because several roads will be completed.

Road construction, he said, across the 23 local government areas of the State will be seriously attended to.

“Major work will commence this year in all the LGAs of the state as part of the Governor’s commitment to providing an enabling environment for investors as well as decongesting the traffic that is affecting movement of people and goods within and outside the State”, he said.

Inspecting the Tam David-West Road, the Commissioner noted that one lane of the road has been stabilised.

“The road has been stone-based from Obiri-Ikwerre axis down to the airport axis. We are hopeful that when the contractor resumes from holiday, they should be able to complete the binder cost on this particular lane and move to the next one”, he said.

The Commissioner assured that the road will be opened on binder before the end of January to enable commuters use the road at the interim to ease traffic on the airport road.

He also commended Hado Nigeria limited for the timely completion of the Ozuoba – Rumuoparaeli – Choba Road, saying that other roads will be commissioned by His Excellency before the end of this month.