Uganda Gets Financial Boost

Latest information coming through from Uganda says that the Cranes have received a huge financial boost ahead of their 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Gabon.

It is reported that the Ugandan government has released funds for the national team totaling a sum which is considerably less than what the Ugandan FA (FUFA) requested.

According to sources, the government has given US $540716 to help the Cranes at the tournament which kicks off in Gabon this weekend.

Uganda’s State Minister for Sport, Charles Bakkabulindi, admitted that the sum is much less than the US $2 million FUFA had wanted, but said the government also had to factor in other commitments.

“We are happy that although the money has taken a while to come out, it has finally come and it will handle several aspects including allowances for the team in Gabon,” the Minister told Tidesports source.

Bakkabulindi also added that since the CAF has sent over US $200,000 for each of the 16 teams to help them participate at the Nations Cup, the Uganda Cranes already have some financial support.

Last month the Ugandan FA was facing a financial crisis with the FA’s head of Finance, Decolas Kiiza, saying they needed quick government intervention.

Based in Port Gentil for the continental showpiece, coach Milutin Sredojevic’s side reached the tournament after a 39-year absence