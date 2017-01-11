THE STATES

Adamawa

The Adamawa State government has presented 775 bags of rice and N10 million cash assistance to the people of Kodomon Community affected by the crisis in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

Presenting the foodstuffs and cash at a ceremony in Kodomon, the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Martins Babale, said the measure was part of the recommendations of the Panel of Enquiry set up by the government to investigate herdsmen/farmers clashes in the state.

Also speaking, the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Mallam Ahmed Sajoh, said some herdsmen who lost 47 cattles were given some amount of money to cushion the lost.

In her welcome address, the Chairman, Demsa Local Government Area, Mrs Wale Fwa, lauded the government for the concern shown, and promised to ensure that the items donated reaches the intended people.

Borno

Some Maiduguri residents have decried the high rate of crime among youths in the area.

This is coming against the backdrop of the fight against insecurity to the state and the North East zone.

Some of the residents, who spoke with newsmen in Maiduguri, said: “peace and normalcy are back in Maiduguri but what is still lacking is law and order as citizens go about doing their normal businesses.

Others appealed to the security agencies to take measures that would foster peaceful coexistence through effective enforcement of law and order.

FCT

Consumers of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) also

known as cooking gas at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried an abrupt increase in the cost of re-filling the various cylinders.

Some of them said that the increase was further depleting their income, coupled with the current increase in the price of foodstuffs.

A survey in the domestic gas depots showed that the cost of re-filling a 12.5kg gas cylinder had risen to between N3,700 and N4,500, against the earlier cost of N3,200.

The price of a 6kg cylinder went up to N2,200 against N1,900 being sold earlier.

Jigawa

Prices of locally produced rice have shot up by more than 20 per cent in Hadejia, Jigawa State.

Hadejia and Malammadori markets investigation showed that prices of the commodity have increased significantly in spite of the steady supply of the foodstuff.

A 100-kilogramme bag of local rice now sells for between N29, 000 and 36, 000 as against its previous price of N26, 000, respectively.

Price of beans has also shown similar hike as a measure is sold at N600 as against N500 before.

However, prices of imported rice had indicated a slight decrease, as a 50-kilogramme bag of the commodity now sells at N17, 500 and a measure for N1, 020 as against its old price of N18, 000 and N1, 100, respectively.

Kaduna

Kaduna State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board says it has recorded high turn out of prospective pilgrims making deposits for the 2017 Hajj.

Acting Executive Secretary, Imam Hussaini Tsoho-Ikara, said the bulk of those who had so far paid their deposits were from rural areas.

Tsoho-Ikara said in Zaria that the board had introduced measures to block unscrupulous elements from defrauding the intending pilgrims.

Kano

The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika,

says the runway and taxi pavement of the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport are in perfect shape.

Sirika said this during a facility tour to the airport in Kano. He said the existing runway had the capacity to carry all types of aircraft, adding that he had high confidence in the airport facility.

The minister said the ongoing new terminal project at the airport was at advance stage, saying the contractor has not given any definite date of completion.

Kebbi

The Emir of Zuru in Kebbi State, Alhaji Sani Sami II, has urged youths in tertiary institutions to work hard, so that they could be self-employed after leaving school.

Sami made the call in Zuru when the Principal of the School of Health Technology in the area, Alhaji Musa Abdulkadir, met with students of the institution on a courtesy visit to his palace.

The Emir said the era of relying on white collar jobs was gone, stressing that the engagement of youth on self-sustaining entrepreneurship would ensure rapid development in the society.

He urged them to ensure they use their initiative, not only to become self-employed, but also job creators.

Kogi

The Kogi State of Living Faith Church, Lokoja, David

Popoola, says it takes spiritual warfare and personal responsibility for prophecies to be fulfilled in the life of a Christian.

Popoola made the disclosure in his sermon entitled: “Gateways to operating in the supernatural “ in Lokoja.

The state pastor said no prophecy could fulfill itself except by spiritual warfare of prayer and fasting to bring the prophecy into reality.

Taking his lesson from the Book of James 5 v 17 and 18, he urged the congregation to participate actively in the 21-Day prayer and fasting of the church.

Kwara

The PDP will challenge the legality of the inauguration of Transition Implementation Committees (TICs) in the 16 local government councils in Kwara State.

The Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr Iyiola Oyedepo, made this known in a statement issued in Ilorin after a meeting of critical stakeholders of the party.

According to the chairman, the implementation of TICs is illegal and this informed the party’s resort to legal process. Oyedepo said the party had perfected the legal papers and assembled a team of lawyers to challenge the implementation of the TICs in court.

Lagos

The Best Graduating Student of the 2015/2017 set at

Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State, Ireti Akinsola, says the current national economic recession is an opportunity for the country to develop its other sectors.

Akinsola, a Geology graduate with CGPA of 4.89, said in Lagos that the over-reliance on oil had greatly affected other sectors of the economy such as the solid minerals.

“I think this recession should have taught us a big lesson not to put all our eggs in one basket. It is time for us to wake up to the challenge, he said.

Ogun

Workers of Sagamu local government, Ogun State, have been charged to make diligence, sincerity and unity their guiding principles in the new year. The Chairman, Sagamu local government, Hon. Femi Kafaru gave the advice during the interdenominational service held at the council premises to usher the year.

Kafaru expressed appreciation to God for seeing the workers through 2016, while thanking God for the opportunity to see another year.

He urged the workers to continue to maintain existing cordial relationships amongst themselves in order to foster unity and progress at the council.

Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has lauded the

commitment of the Nigerian military in defending, uniting and ensuring peace in the country.

Lalong spoke at the Armed Forces Remembrance Mass at Church of Immaculate Conception (CIC), Zaramaganda, Jos.

The governor said that the military had given its best to keep Nigeria one, pointing out that some of them had paid the supreme price in the course of duty.

Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Nicholas Rojas, said the day was a great one in the life of soldiers, and appreciated Plateau citizens for their prayers.

Rev Fr Cletus Ikpa, who celebrated the Mass, prayed for the families of the fallen heroes, ex-service men and those still in active service.

Sokoto

The Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State has demolished hideout of criminals, popularly called Banchu village in the area.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Bashire, said in Sokoto that the illegal village was destroyed on Tuesday, January 3 by security operatives.

The illegal village, he said, was located near Dogon-Daji town and it had became a criminals’ safe haven.

“All sorts of criminality like prostitution, armed robbery, kidnapping, gambling and murders were going on in the village,” he added.

Yobe

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Yobe State has appealed to the state government to introduce Christian Religious Studies in public schools. The state CAN Chairman, Rev. Jibrin Joshua, made the call when he briefed newsmen in Damaturu.

According to him, despite the constitutional provision for freedom of worship, the teaching of Christian religious knowledge is prohibited in Yobe and some Northern states.

Jibrin urged government “to revisit the policy and give our children the privilege of Christian religious education.”