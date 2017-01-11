Saraki Wants Meaningful FG, N’Deltans’ Dialogue

President of the Senate Bukola Saraki has called on the executive to commence an open and meaningful dialogue with the Niger Delta militants in order to stabilise the petroleum industry and take advantage of rising crude prices in the international community to turn around the fortunes of the nation’s economy.

Saraki also noted that 11 economic bills currently receiving accelerated consideration by the 8th Senate will help to create 7.5million jobs and reduce poverty by 16.4 per cent when passed into law.

These formed part of the remarks of the Senate President in his welcome address to senators on resumption from their Christmas and New Year recess, yesterday.

Urging the Executive to do the needful and meet the expectations of the Niger Delta sigma and Nigerians generally , Saraki harped on the need for peace in the region as this will equally boost revenue from the oil sector

His words “The petroleum industry continues to be critical to the health of our economy. This is why, the Senate is urging the Executive to take positive steps to begin open and meaningful dialogue with those aggrieved in the Niger Delta to proffer lasting solutions that will help us take advantage of the emerging international oil market outlook to revamp our economic fortunes.

“The proposed engagement we suggest must be sincere, constructive, open, and confidence building. This Senate is willing to assist and play whatever role necessary to facilitate a successful agreement that would help us see to the end if the lingering conflict,”

On the 16 economic bills, he called on the Senate committees to fast-rack work on the priority Bills, he expressed hope that the bills can be can be passed and submitted to the executive alongside the 2017 budget.

I’m his speech , Saraki also stated that the 2017 – 2019 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) would be debated and passed this week while the consideration on the 2017 Appropriation Bill (budget) would occupy the “three sitting days” of next week.

He however urged all heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA) to ensure timeous submission of their annual budgets within the current budget cycle or risk waiting for the next fiscal cycle if they fail.

“As long as our economy is still in recession, our work is not done. Because our people are still being laid off; so long as factories are closing shop, for as long as the hardship in the land continues to bite harder, investment continues to dwindle and the foreign exchange market remains fragmented, I will be demanding even much more from us to get all our economic reform bills passed,” Saraki said.

He added: “Ideally we would like to see them pass together with the 2017 budget. Let me therefore urge all our committees involved with our priority bills to double efforts to ensure that by the end of the first quarter of this year we will have these bills ready.

“We promise to pass our priority economic reform bills to help aid our economic recovery. This is a promise we must keep. There are already, new NASSBER (National Assembly Business Environment Roundtable) research findings projecting that our priority bills, will have an output impact equivalent to an average of 6.87% of GDP over a 5-year period on the economy.

“The average annual growth in jobs is estimated at approximately 7.55 million additional employments as well as an average of 16.42% reduction in Nigeria’s poverty rate.

“Over the projected 5-year period, it is suggested that the reforms, which these bills would engender, may add an average of N3.76 Trillion to National incomes (National Disposable Income was N85.62 trillion in 2014), equivalent to 4.39% of 2014 figures.

“These statistics make the delivery of these bills imperative and confirm evidently that we have got our priorities right so far. It is hoped that as we begin to turn our focus now towards the passage of the 2017 budget, these bills will be implemented simultaneously with the budget to enable us exit the recession quickly.

“It is therefore imperative that we immediately begin work earnestly on the MTEF to ensure passage by the end of the week. In this way, consideration and debate on the 2017 budget will immediately follow in the 3 “sitting days” of the next week. It is our hope that we will with this budget begin the implementation of the report of the Committee on Budget Reforms, which has since submitted its report.

“This will enable more Nigerians participate in the budget consideration process, deepen the review and create the necessary efficiencies we expect from our budget implementation,” he said.

The Senate President noted that 2016 was a “very challenging year” for Nigerians, but assured the lawmakers that the work the Senate has done is gradually setting the stage for a greater and better 2017.

Nneka Amaechi-Nnadi