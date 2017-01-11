‘Rivers Muslims United In Support Of Wike’

The state Islamic leader and Vice President General, Rivers State Council Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Nasir Awhelebe Uhor has described as malicious and totally false allegation that muslims in the state went to Abuja to demonstrate against the governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, recently.

Uhor, in a statement made available to The Tide at the end of the council’s general meeting in Port Harcourt recently said it was a cheap blackmail to smear the good relationship between the governor and the muslim community in Rivers State.

He condemned, in its entirety the trend in which Rivers muslims were being falsely accused of gross criminal and seditious activities, and warned those involved in the act to stop harassing muslims, in the state with frivolous, false and malicious allegations.

“So far, Rivers muslims have no compelling reason to demonstrate against Governor Wike, either in the state or elsewhere in the country, when channels of communication with the government are still open to us,” the muslim leader opined, and noted that only last June, muslims were unjustly accused of stock piling sophisticated weapons in their mosques n the state.

According to him, under the banner of the council, Rivers Muslims have always been law-abiding and supportive of governments in the past, and would continue to do so.

Uhor, however, called on Muslims not to be deterred in their efforts at maintaining inter-religious and inter-ethnic peace in the state, urging them to continue their support for the good policies and programmes of the state and local governments.

Meanwhile, Uhor also disclosed that henceforth, the state branch of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs would now be known as Rivers State Council for Islamic Affairs as directed by the National Secretariat in Abuja.