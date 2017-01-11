Rivers Elders Endorse Wike’s Governance Style

Elder statesmen in Rivers State have stated that the unusual commitment of Governor Nyesom Wike to massive infrastructural development in order to restore the Garden City status of Port Harcourt and the glory of Rivers State has turned the entire state into a huge construction site.

The Rivers Elders Consultative Council (RECC), which made the observation in a statement signed by its Executive Secretary, Chief Granville Abiye Georgewill, last Monday, was full of praises for the governor for the recent commissioning of the strategic Rumunduru-Eliozu dual carriage road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Describing Wike as a leader with an uncommon vision and determination to make a difference in leadership and restore the confidence of Rivers people in government, the RECC traced the governor’s superlative performance and inclusive administration to responsible parental upbringing.

The elders, in their statement recalled that less than two years in the saddle as the Chief Executive of Rivers State, Wike has constructed, and is still constructing scores of roads, hospitals and schools, and has paid salaries of civil servants and entitlements of pensioners as and when due, just the same way he promptly cleared inherited salaries of civil servants and debts owned pensioners.

The elders noted that the feats may have infuriated those who underestimated Wike’s ability to succeed where others had failed, and advised the detractors to turn a new leaf and support the government to succeed.

In his reaction to Governor Nyesom Wike’s uncommon performance in office in less than two years, a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, observed that the governor’s use of very lean resources to achieve so much was a major element that stands him taller than his colleagues in Nigeria.

The former deputy speaker lauded Wike for avoiding waste and embarking on projects that have direct impact on the citizens, listing the flagging-off of the reconstruction of Airport-Ipo- Omademe-Ozuoha road, a major access to the agricultural heartland of Ikwerre Local Government Area, Okrika internal roads, East-West-Rumuakunde-Rumuche-Ahiaezi road in Emohua, as well as the governor’s philosophy of ensuring that no community in Rivers State was neglected in government’s development programmes.