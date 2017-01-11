Renard Would Love To Return To Ghana

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner, Herve Renard has revealed that he would never refuse an offer to coach Ghana.

Morocco coach Renard, who won the Africa Cup of Nations title with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015, has been linked with a return to Ghana to replace current manager, Avram Grant, who is expected to vacate the post after the 2017 tournament in Gabon.

Renard has worked with the Black Stars before, famously serving as Claude Le Roy’s assistant during the 2008 AFCON.

“In life we never know what can happen. I will never refuse an offer from the Ghana federation depending on the timing, of course,” Renard toldTidesports source.

“When you are under contract it is not possible. But one day it will be nice for me. I will never forget that it was where I started.

“I learnt a lot with Le Roy there. I don’t think even if I won the Africa Cup of Nations twice, I had a better team than the Ghana team of 2008.

“This team was fantastic. When I first saw [Michael] Essien, Sulley Muntari, I was impressed because they were fantastic.

“We were unlucky. Even now I remember everything in the semifinals and how Cameroon scored.”

Renard will be targeting a third AFCON triumph in his coaching career when he leads Morocco at the 2017 AFCON.