Police Assure Bereaved Officers’ Families Of Improved Welfare

The Rivers State Commissioner of Ploce, CP Francis Mobolaji Odesanya, has assured bereaved police officers’ families in the state of improved welfare that would guarantee sustainability in their various families.

The State commissioner of police gave the assurance during a party organised by the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) for widows of police officers and less privileged children in the state command at the POWA secretariat in Port Harcourt last Saturday.

The state police boss who was represented at the occasion by the Deputy Commissioner of Police , in charge of State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), DCP Felix Uwam said those officers who sacrificed their lives for the society must be remembered through adequate assistance to their families.

CP Odesanya used the opportunity to thank the members of POWA for identifying with their colleagues and promised to sustain the programme, adding that in doing that, the widows and children of the deceased officers would be taken care of.

Earlier in her address, the Chairperson of POWA and the wife of the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Juliet Odesanya said the programme was put together to identify with their colleagues who had lost their husbands while serving the nation as police officer’s adding that the programme would be sustained.

She called for more support from the public for the sustenance of the programme, adding that the programme would be diversified in the area of training that would enable them have a permanent job rather than to depend on good will from people.