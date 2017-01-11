Militancy, Cultism, Bane Of N’Delta – Group

Society for Peace Building, Social Justice and Good Governance has listed militancy, cultism and kidnapping as the bane of Niger Delta region.

The secretary of the group, Barr. Chinonye Okoha, who stated this in Port Harcourt, while speaking with newsmen on Monday, expressed regrets that lack of diligence among the youths had become the bane of the area.

He said in the remote communities of Rivers State, cultism had become the vogue, as the youths roamed around with no visible means of livelihood.

He explained that some of the youths who were involved in cultism were also family men.

Okoha decried the abandonment of scholarship for touting and hooliganism and noted out that if nothing was done to stem the tide, there was a likelihood of pushing the state to dark ages.

“We are appalled by the State of recklessness, cruelty and savagery of our people especially the youths’, he stated.

Okoha said his organization was on the front burner on the campaign for rejuvenation of pacifism which our region was noted for.

He said his organization was doing a lot in the area of peace building to stem the increasing disrespect for the sanctity of human lives.

“We have been partnering with churches and other well meaning organizations in our campaigns. We still want to partner with government, agencies, organizations and well-meaning people of the Niger Delta to check the scourge”, he said.

He remarked that the scourge of cultism, militancy, and kidnapping was wreaking more havoc than the Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Chidi Enyie