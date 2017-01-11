Mahrez Eyes AFCON Glory

Riyad Mahrez has set his sights on winning the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the winger bagged the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Player of the Year prize for 2016.

Mahrez played a staring role in leading Leicester City to a first ever English Premier League title last year, with the 25-year-old having enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom.

The Algerian winger pipped Gabon’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the continental accolade and will now be hoping that he along with his fellow countryman can claim a first AFCON crown in 27 years.

“The next thing after this award is the Africa Cup of Nations. My team will try to do good things there,” Mahrez was quoted as saying.

Algeria was been drawn in arguably the group of death with Tunisia, Zimbabwe and Africa’s top ranked side ,Senegal, making for what is sure to be an immensely competitive Group B.

“Our group is difficult, with some top African sides. It is not going to be easy with the conditions in Africa but we have to be prepared and we have a great team,” Mahrez toldTidesports source.