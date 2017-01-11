Forget Super Cup, Ifeanyi Ubah Skipper Tells Rangers

FC Ifeanyi Ubah newly appointed skipper Olamilakan Adeleye has predicted victory over Rangers in today’s Super Cup in Abuja.

Federation Cup winners Ifeanyi Ubah will take on league kings Rangers in the prestigious season today.

“It will be great to lead my team to the Super Cup that will be my first official assignment as the captain of my club,” said the solid defender, who said he is honoured to be chosen to lead ‘The Anambra Warriors’.

“We are battle ready with the inclusion of some experienced players to our team like former youth international King Osanga, CHAN Eagles star Prince Aggreh, and Mali youth international goalkeeper.

“We have the quality and we are going for the Super Cup today in Abuja.

“We wish to use this match to announce our arrival in the league and to send a signal to Kano pillars ahead of the opening game of the new season.”

Meanwhile, Rangers International FC of Enugu yesterday vowed to beat FC Ifeanyi Uba in the Cup game to confirm their superiority in Nigerian football. The Team Manager of Rangers, Amaobi Ezeaku, told newsmen in Enugu that the players had been sensitised to brace up to the challenge and brighten their start to the season.

“I see the Charity Cup as the first trophy of the new season and it will be an honour to grab it at the expense of the FA Cup holders.

“Football is not predictable; I had expected a resounding victory against our opponents at the Super 4, but the result proved otherwise.

“This time around, we can cage them and cart away the trophy as the game of football is eleven players on each side.