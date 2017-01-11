Farmer Urges Youth To Embrace Agric Programmes

The Farm Manager of Harvest Farm Limited, Chief Godfrey Markson, has called on young school leavers in Rivers State to key into the government’s agric programmes to enable them become agribusiness people.

Markson who stated this while speaking to The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday said it was sad to see young school leavers roaming the streets in search of unavailable jobs.

He opined that instead of spending years looking for unavailable jobs, the youth should look inwards.

Markson, whose outfit are into the cultivation of cassava, plantain, oranges and coconut amongst other produce said agriculture is the only venture that profits.

“Apart from income generation, it provides employment in different ways even as a farmer can never go hungry”, he said.

He lamented that most of the youth after spending four to five years in school still spend more than those years searching for jobs.

According to him, the NEW vision blue print for agriculture of the present government under Barr. Nyesom Wike is very clear as it gives priority to encouraging and supporting young people to train and engage in commercial farming.

Another cardinal point that drives the new agric policy, Markson disclosed, includes plan by the government to ensure that active farmers have regular and direct access to fertilizers improved seedlings and other agricultural inputs and support services.

He reasoned that those who key into the state’s agric new vision blue print will not go unrewarded.