Community Promises To Check Cultism, Other Vices

The Rumuodogo community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State has pledged to work with security agencies to stamp out cultism and criminality in the area.

Chairman Community Development Committee (CDC), Rumuodogo, Comrade Eze Ishmael Otto, who said this during the inauguration of the committee recently, also appealed for the rehabilitation of the community road by the state government.

Comrade Otto regretted that Rumuodogo which was one of the most peaceful communities in Emohua is now a den of criminals and vowed that the committee was determined to check the situation.

“With what has happened recently within the space of five years now, one can vividly believe with us that Rumuodogo community which was characterised as the most peaceful, hospitable and loving people, has now become a den of wolves and has been regarded as one of the worst communities that had produced 55 percent of criminally minded boys, militants, armed men, rapists, cultism and what have you, parading themselves in the community end continually harassing innocent ones.

The CDC chairman recalled that in recent months, the community had lost over eleven persons as a result of the ugly activities of some set of boys without anybody questioning the outcome and bringing the perpetrators to book”.

He said that as a way of ensuring the presence of God in the community, fasting and prayers will be held every first Friday of the month and Sundays for thanksgiving.

Eze Otto also said that the new CDC will end all rivalry among the ruling class and elites of the community.