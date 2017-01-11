Catholic Bishop Condemns Southern Kaduna Killings

The Catholic Bishop of Ahiara Diocese, Most Rev. Peter Okpalaeke has condemned the wanton killings and destruction of property in Southern Kaduna, urging the Federal Government to address the situation.

Okpalaeke expressed sadness over the killings in an interview with newsmen in Nri, Anaocha local government area of Anambra State.

The cleric spoke after officiating at a thanksgiving Mass in honour of the immediate past Chief Registrar of the Anambra High Court of Justice, Mrs Doris Ezeani.

Okpalaeke, who urged the perpetrators to desist from the evil act, said anyone who destroys or take another man’s life should expect God’s wrath.

He, however, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently step into the situation and put an end to the crisis.

Earlier in a sermon, the cleric had admonished Christians to live a virtuous life, especially in their line of duty.

“We should use our various public offices for public and human interest, and promote evangelism.

“Christians should be faithful to God in their callings. “Don’t see your career as isolation from God’s work.

“See your career as a sign that God gave it to you to serve him and humanity,” the cleric said.

Okpalaeke also commended Ezani for her meritorious service to the judiciary.

In a remark, the state Chairman of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Mr Mark Ifezue, described Ezeani’s administration as a peaceful one.

According to him, she impacted positively on many lives and contributed immensely to ensuring improved welfare of the entire judiciary workforce.

Responding, Ezeani, who said she was overwhelmed by the turnout of people, urged public office holders to better the Iives of those they are serving.

She explained that the thanksgiving was a way to thank God for the opportunity to serve in the judiciary for five years.

Ezeani , however, expressed concern over the poor budgetary allocation to the judiciary as well as poor condition of facilities.

She urged the state government to increase funding of the judiciary to enable it meet up with its challenges.