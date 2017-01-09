We’ll Stand By Dismissed Police Officers – Wike

The New Year Banquet threw the curtain open for the week and year in Government House last week. The launching of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem for fallen soldiers also took centre stage in the past week.

The State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike who joined the guests and other citizens of the state to celebrate the New Year, thanked God Almighty for His infinite mercies. He said, “This is a unique banquet because this is jubilee year for our state. 2017 will be a prosperous year for Rivers State.”

Chief Wike lauded the security agencies for their effort in making the state safe for all citizens and urged them to put more effort in the new year to ensure safety of lives and property of all Rivers people.

Enumerating his plans for the year, the Rivers State Chief Executive said all ongoing projects will commence in earnest this new year. He specifically mentioned the Sakpenwa/Bori Road and the Andoni/Opobo Unity Road among other projects that will get priority attention in 2017.

The governor on Wednesday last week played host to the Managing Director of Independent Newspapers, Mr. Ted Iwere and later hosted the new General Officer Commending (GOC) of the 6th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Maj. General K. I. Abdulkarim.

Within the week, Chief Wike met with Caretaker Chairmen of Local Government Areas.

Following the sudden sack of policemen, under the governor’s security/convoy by the Police Service Commissioner on Wednesday, the State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr. Austin Tam-George released a statement on Thursday condemning the action.

In the statement, Dr. Tam-George noted with dissatisfaction the way and manner the six policemen attached to the governor’s security were dismissed from service following an unfair and secret trial by the police authorities in Abuja,.

The State Commissioner for Information and Communication said the action displays lack of professionalism and respect for human rights in the Nigeria Police Force. He continued, “the dismissed officers committed no crime, other than foiled a carefully-orchestrated electoral heist by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in collusion with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Nigeria Police Force.”

The governor on Saturday last week during a “welcome back: ceremony for High Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi in Ahoada reiterated the commissioner’s statement. Chief Wike said, “Rivers State will stand by the sacked police officers forever.”

He stressed that no amount of intimidation will make the State Government to abandon the dismissed police officers, as it’s ready to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

On the return of Chief Ikegbidi to the fold of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governor charged the former Ahaoda-East Local Government Chairman to stand firm even in the face of intimidation and persecution.

Chief Wike described Chief Ikegbidi as one who stands for what he believes in and for standing firm with Senator Ossy Ideozu to win the area.

He used the ceremony to announce plans to construct some abandoned roads, which include Ochiba/Uzochi Road, Ahaoda/Udereke Ihugbogo Road and Odiokwu/Uzbeta/Odereke Road, Chief Wike also announced the elevation of Akporo Traditional Ruler to a second class.