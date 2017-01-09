VC Promises To Make IAUE Entrepreneur – Oriented Varsity

Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Prof. Ozo-Menuri Ndimele says he will develop the institution entrepreneurially.

Prof. Ndimele, who stated this recently during his inauguration as a substantive Vice Chancellor, noted that it will be different from the current situation in which most Nigerian Universities do not prepare their graduates to be employers of labour.

“It is no longer news that our current training programmes in Nigeria merely prepare our products as mere employees instead of employers of labour.

“Most of our programmes do not afford the products the opportunity to learn something about financial education, hence, the rising number of employed graduates”, he said.

The professor of Comparative Grammar and Communications stated that “we will show the country how to run entrepreneurship in the university.

“We shall pursue entrepreneurship training with vigour. The Finland Education system will be model whereby students graduate with Bachelors in their course of choice and a certificate Diploma in Vocational training, which is offered outside the normal university calendar.

Towards achieving this, the VC said, the university will among other things, encourage investment in Basic Research and Development.

It will also redesign its curricula and trading systems in all subjects to be more responsive to the needs of industry.

He continued that the university under his guidance will encourage integrated programmes in the manner of major and minor to give our products well rounded education.

Speaking at the occasion, VC of the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT), Prof. Ndowa Lale stated that he was not surprised over the appointment of Prof. Ndimele as VC of IAUE, having known him as a competent hand.

“Having been in UNIPORT all your life, you have seen it all, universities are not different from each other”, he said.

Prof Lale, thus urged him to put into practice what he has learnt over the years.

Sogbeba Dokubo