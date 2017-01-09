THE STATES

Adamawa

The Adamawa State Government has set up a powerful committee to handle the closure of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Alhaji Ahmed Sajoh, told newsmen in Yola at the end of the state security meeting.

The state government had on December 28, 2016, announced plans to close the IDPs camps across the state in January 2017.

Sajoh said that the committee would liaise with all relevant stakeholders on how to evacuate the IDPs to their respective states and shut down the camps.

Benue

A former Military Governor of Benue State, Retired Brig.- Gen. Atom Kpera, has been selected to head the committee for the coronation of the fifth Tor Tiv.

The decision was taken in Makurdi at the end of a meeting between Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue and the Tiv Traditional Council.

Kpera also chaired the burial committee of the late Tor Tiv, Alfred Akawe Torkula, who ruled for 24 years.

At the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Titus Zam, was also selected to serve as the secretary of the committee.

Borno

The Nigerian Army says it has killed three female suicide bombers when they tried to ram into troops along Dutse area in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno.

The Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.- Gen. Lucky Irabor, confirmed the incident to newsmen in Maiduguri.

Irabor said the three female suicide bombers were intercepted following an intelligence report on their going toward Limankara in Gwoza Council.

“Just this morning, we intercepted the bombers but the three of them resisted and tried to ram into our troops. And of course, we had no choice but to open fire on them,” he said.

Jigawa

The Jigawa Savings and Loans Company says it has sold 93 houses in Mobile Base, Dutse to civil servants in 2016 in the state.

The Managing Director, Alhaji Babangida Umar, made this known to newsmen in an interview in Dutse.

Umar said that the one-bed-room house apartments were given to beneficiaries at affordable prices.

He explained that the initial 10 per cent of the value of the houses had been paid by beneficiaries, adding that the remaining money was expected to be paid within 10 years.

Kaduna

Governor Nasiru el-Rufai of Kaduna State, has advised the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion to venture into profitable business to assist its members.

The governor gave the advice in Kaduna at the 2017 Emblem Launch of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration.

The governor, represented by Speaker of the state Assembly, Aminu Shagali, noted that venturing into profitable business would enhance the financial liability of the association and make its members self reliant.

He urged residents of the state and Nigerians to live in peace with one another to engender socio-economic development of the state and the country.

Kebbi

The Emir of Gwandu and Chairman of Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Bashar, has urged the new local government sole administrators in the state to ensure rapid socio-economic development in their respective areas.

The monarch gave the advice when he received the new sole administrator of Birnin Kebbi Local Government, Alhaji Sulaiman Kardi, who paid him a courtesy visit in Birnin Kebbi.

“I congratulate you and your colleagues on your appointment as sole administrators and I also want to remind you of numerous tasks before you”, he said.

Bashar also enjoined the administrators not to interfere unnecessarily in the affairs of traditional institutions in their respective areas.

Kogi

The Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO),

Lokoja, has bestowed the year 2016 “Ambassador of Ethics and Conscience’’ Award on Kogi Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya.

CESVO is an international Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), exposing corruption, promoting ethical leadership, education and value re-orientation.

Presenting the award to the commissioner in Lokoja, the Executive Director of the NGO, Mr Salih Yakubu, said the recipient’s personal leadership traits were independently assessed in some key thematic areas.

Kwara

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) in Kwara State has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigeria military over their victory against Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest in Borno.

The Coordinator of OPC Mr Maruf Olanrewaju, made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Ilorin.

Olanrewaju said that the Federal Government deserved to be lauded for the destruction of the insurgents base, which he said, signaled their defeat in Borno.

He said the feat was in line with the electioneering campaign of the president, and urged the military personnel, who he said, made the victory possible, not to relent in their efforts to finally dislodge the group from the country.

Nasarawa

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, has remanded a 25-year-old driver, Paul Oluwa and his conductor, Yahaya Danboyi, 28, in prison for alleged conspiracy and theft.

The area judge, Mr Ibrahim Shekarau, ordered that the duo should be remanded in Keffi prison after the accused persons denied the allegation leveled against them. Shekarau adjourned the case till January 26 for hearing.

The prosecutor , Cpl. Heman Donald , told the court that Abubakar Mohammed of Kerimo, FCT, Abuja, reported the matter at the ‘A’ Division Police Station, Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Niger

Bandits and cattle rustlers have killed 400 people in Niger East Senatorial District in 2016, according to Mr David Umaru, the senator representing the area.

Umaru, who briefed newsmen on the deteriorating security situation in the crises-ridden area, in Minna, said that the bandits raped and abducted several women and girls, while thousands of livestock were rustled.

Umaru, chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary and Human Rights, further disclosed that communities bordering Kaduna State were more vulnerable as bandits consistently used the sorrounding forest as escape route. He named communities worst affected by the attacks to include Kaure, Kusasun, Mwaignu, Sabon Gida, Kwaki, Ajata, Kushaka, Bagna, Bassa/Kukoki, Allawa in Shiroro and Rafi Local Government Areas.

Ogun

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has denied allegations that he influenced the arrest of the Chairman of Globacom Telecoms Limited, Chief Mike Adenuga, by the EFCC in 2006.

Obasanjo’s denial is contained in his letter to the Awujale of Ijebu land, Oba Sikiru Adetona, who had made sundry allegations against the former president in his recently published autobiography.

A copy of the letter dated December 30, 2016, was made available to newsmen in Abeokuta. Obasanjo said that while he was Nigeria’s civilian president, the EFCC was free to do its job as it deemed fit.

Ondo

A 35 year-old trader, Ebunoluwa Akinya, who allegedly defrauded a man of N400,000 on the pretext of selling land to him, is to remain in police custody till January 10, an Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State has ruled.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, who gave the order, directed the police to carry out necessary proper investigation in the case.

The accused is facing a charge of advance free fraud to which he pleaded not guilty.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Zedekiah Orogbemi told the court that the accused committed the offence on September 10 at No. 2, Akinwunmi St. Okitipupa.

Osun

The Osun State Government says the monthly payment of N5,000 by the Federal Government to vulnerable Nigerians will reduce poverty, crime and other social vices in the country.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director of Bureau of Communication and Strategy Office of the Governor, Mr Semiu Okanlawon, in Osogbo .

It said the Federal Government’s gesture, couple with the Osun government monthly payment of N10,000 to vulnerable elderly persons in the state, would reduce hunger among the citizenry.

The statement added that the implementation of the N-Power programme in which youths would be paid N30,000 monthly, would reduce youth restiveness and kidnapping in the country.

Oyo

Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says his administration will introduce a workers evaluation system to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

The governor disclosed this at the 2017 Annual Inter-Religious Service organised by the Oyo State Government in Ibadan to mark the beginning of the New Year.

Ajimobi said the state’s civil service had improved tremendously and that government had created a unit to evaluate and compensate efficiency, and urged the labour unions to be proactive, creative, innovative and engage the government.

Also speaking, the state’s Head of Service, Mr Soji Eniade, said the restructuring exercise was to sanitise the system and make the workers function well.