RSUST Under My Watch ’ll Set Standards – Didia

The Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST), Pro. Blessing Didia, says the university under his leadership will set historic standards.

Prof. Didia, who stated this at the ground breaking ceremony for the Faculty of Technical and Science Education building recently, said history will be set in the area of development in all spheres.

“Management is committed to building a university to be reckoned with in the West African sub- region.

“We are aware of the challenges posed by the economy of the country, but we shall not be fettered by it”.

“God willing, we shall achieve set goals as laid out in the university’s five-year strategic plan through prudent management , of resources at our disposal”, he said.

According to him, such development will be done in accordance with the vision of the founding fathers of the university and “global best practices.

He stated that the building of the Faculty of Technical and Science Education will be worth about N800 million and will be funded by the management of the university.

The two-storey building, he continued would be delivered in 10 months by the contractor, Ama Yaro Associates Limited.

Speaking at the occasion, representative of the Bureau of Public Enterprises also known as Due Process, Engineer Batombari Lezor, commended the management of the university and council for following due process in the award of the contract for the building.

Sogbeba Dokubo