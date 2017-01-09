RSG’ll Support Army To Fight Crime – Wike

By John Bibor -
Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly voting, durng a plenary in Port Harcourt, recently. Photo: Chris Monyanaga

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the state government  will  support the 6 Division, Nigerian Army  to strengthen the security architecture of the state and its environs.
Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, in a statement in Port Harcourt said the governor stated this when the GOC, 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem visited him.
”Let me assure you that as a government, we will continue to support the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army with the needed logistics to carry out her duties,”he said.
The governor advised officers and men  of the division  against  the  politicisation  of crime.
Wike also noted that security was vital to the actualisation of all development programmes.
He commended the  new GOC for the  quick successes  in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area ( ONELGA) where cultists were uprooted.
”The governor  urged the military to step up its operations  in ONELGA  to dislodge the remnants  of cultists who refused to accept the State’s Amnesty  Programme  by laying  down their  arms. Wike lauded the Federal Government  for establishing  the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to help fight crime in the  state.
Earlier, Major Gen. Kasimu Abdulareem said that the new division was created to promote regional security.
He said the division with headquarters  in Port Harcourt, covers Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states.
According to him, the new division would fight pipeline vandalism, cultism and militancy.

