RSG’ll Support Army To Fight Crime – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says the state government will support the 6 Division, Nigerian Army to strengthen the security architecture of the state and its environs.

Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Mr. Simeon Nwakaudu, in a statement in Port Harcourt said the governor stated this when the GOC, 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Kasimu Abdulkareem visited him.

”Let me assure you that as a government, we will continue to support the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army with the needed logistics to carry out her duties,”he said.

The governor advised officers and men of the division against the politicisation of crime.

Wike also noted that security was vital to the actualisation of all development programmes.

He commended the new GOC for the quick successes in Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area ( ONELGA) where cultists were uprooted.

”The governor urged the military to step up its operations in ONELGA to dislodge the remnants of cultists who refused to accept the State’s Amnesty Programme by laying down their arms. Wike lauded the Federal Government for establishing the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army to help fight crime in the state.

Earlier, Major Gen. Kasimu Abdulareem said that the new division was created to promote regional security.

He said the division with headquarters in Port Harcourt, covers Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa states.

According to him, the new division would fight pipeline vandalism, cultism and militancy.