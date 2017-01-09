‘RSG Believes In Freedom Of Religion’

Rivers state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has harped on the need for religious tolerance and insisted that government would promote freedom of association and worship among different faiths in the state.

Chief Wike while addressing members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during a protest to Government House yesterday over killing of Christians in the North frowned at anything that will go against the rights of citizens to belong to any religion.

The governor who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Engr. Emeka Woke said, “we believe in the Unity of Nigeria, freedom of association and religion and that is why we support both Muslims and Christians”.

He noted that the President, Muhammadu Buhari also believes on the freedom of religion, but expressed worry that some miscreants have taken shade under the cover of religion to commit heinous, crimes which he pointed out would be addressed by the federal government.

Chief Wike who received a protest letter from the State CAN Chairman, Dr. ITC Anyanasikike promised that their grievance would be channeled to the President for adequate attention called for calm and peaceful disposition of CAN members.

Assuring them that their matter would be adequately tackled, the Rivers State governor expressed belief that Mr. President would not support the killings and maiming of citizens in any part of the country based on their faith and association.

Earlier, Dr. Anyanasikike intimated the governor that the protest was in line with the directive from the headquarters of CAN as a way of registering their grievance over the killings of Christians in the North by Boko Haram and herdsmen.

The Rivers State CAN Chairman said, “What is happening is despicable and we call on Mr. President to act fast and immediately. The President should not fold his arms and watch what is happening in Southern Kaduna”.

Dr. Anyanasikike reasoned that the way and manner Christians were being killed in Kaduna State was worrisome and so pleaded that the federal government look into the matter with the aim of putting an end to the mayhem.