Nigeria champions Enugu Rangers will battle cup holders FC Ifeanyi Ubah in this year’s season-opening Super Cup on Wednesday in Abuja.
Rangers will represent the country in this year’s CAF Champions League, while Ifeanyi Ubah will feature in the CAF Confederation Cup by virtue of their Federation Cup triumph.
The new Nigeria league season will kick off on Friday, January 14, when hosts Kano Pillars battle Ifeanyi Ubah in Kano.
The rest of the opening week fixtures will be played on Sunday.
Rangers Battle FC Ifeanyi Ubah In Super Cup
