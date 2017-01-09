Rail Workers Reject FG’s Planned Concessioning

The umbrella union in the rail transport sub-sector, the Nigeria Union of Railway Workers (NURW) has appealed to the Federal Government to review its planned concessioning of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), to help safeguard selling public assets without appropriate technical valuation and labour disengagement.

Secretary-General of the union, Mr Segun Esan, who disclosed this to newsmen last Thursday in Lagos noted that concessioning had simply reinforced underdevelopment, and encouraged massive unemployment with massive corruption.

He said that the system threatened the security and corporate existence of the country, since inception of its implementation in the country.

According to him, the system and the policy of concessioning has been consistently observed, and that assets of privatized enterprises had been deliberately undervalued.

He described the policy as an abuse of due process, characterized by corruption, which has affected the outcome of the exercise, adding that the Bureau of Public Entreprise (BPE) has failed to exercise its oversight functions on the privatization process.

The House of Representatives had in one of its plenary sessions moved to investigate the planned concessioning of the Nigerian Railways Corporation to General Electric, to avoid violating Nigeria’s privatization law.

The Federal government had constituted a 20-member steering committee on the concessioning of the Eastern and Western Lines of the Nigerian Railways.

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo had inaugurated the committee which is headed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at the Presidential Villa in August.