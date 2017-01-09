Post-Amnesty: Return To Ahoada, Bizman Tells Traders

A businessman in

Ahoada, Rivers State, Mr Clement Isiaki, has appealed to businessmen and women who fled the town in the wake of the recent cultists’ activities to return.

Isiaki who made the appeal while speaking to newsmen in Ahoada last Saturday said business activities had improved following the successful disarming of cultists in the state.

According to him, since the government has granted amnesty to the cultists, peace has returned to the area.

He said businesses had picked up tremendously, even as he thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for tackling the issue adequately.

“Because of the amnesty programme, businesses in Ahoada East and elsewhere have picked up.

“Before the amnesty was granted, there was a sharp drop in business activities in these areas but now people have started coming back and new business outfits are springing up now”, he said.

He further appealed to those who left for Port Harcourt and elsewhere to relocate and continue their businesses adding that he has faith with the lasting peace that has come to the state.

Isiaki, who is also the managing director of Baron Investment Fish Farms, also called on the state government to come to the aid of fish farmers to enable them stand on their feet.

“We are trying to seek for assistance from, the state government, we want the government to come to our aid”, he said.