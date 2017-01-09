Oil Spills: Ogale, Bille Tackle Shell In London Court

A High Court in London is now set to determine whether Royal Dutch Shell can face trial in the United Kingdom over allegations by Bille and Ogale communities in Rivers State of oil spills that have devastated their environments.

It was learnt that the court would decide, in a matter of weeks, whether members of Bille and Ogale communities in Rivers State can sue Shell in British courts.

This follows the claim by the law firm representing the communities that Nigerian courts are not strong enough to handle the matter in a reasonable time.

The Anglo-Dutch company, however, insisted that the case should be heard in Nigeria as the matter was the country’s problem, and the alleged infraction committed in Nigeria.

Shell denied responsibility for the oil spills, but attributed it to sabotage and illegal refining by some people in the two oil-rich communities.

The case was said to have been filed shortly after the company admitted responsibility for two pipeline leaks in 2008, and agreed to pay the sum of £55 million to Bodo community, also in Rivers State.

The Tide recalls that Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited has since complied with the court ruling, and paid the Bodo community the amount.