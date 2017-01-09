Former Sunshine Stars striker, Afolabi Okiki, has quit Argentine club Talleres de Cordoba and he could now be headed to Malaysia.
Okiki, who netted 12 goals in the Nigeria Premier League (NPFL) last season, made his debut for Cordoba main team after shinning for the reserves.
“He is likely to move to Malaysia,” a top source informed.
The big striker has represented Nigeria at U23 level.
His agent Marcelo Houseman had earlier said he hopes to move the player to Europe.
Before he left for Argentina last year, there was a rash of Norwegian clubs interested in the former Shooting Stars ace.
Nigerian Dumps Argentine Club, Heads To Malaysia
