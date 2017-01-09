LMC Approves Shagamu Stadium For Remo Stars

The League Management Company (LMC) has approved the Shagamu International Stadium for Remo Stars’ home matches in next NPFL season.

The Shagamu based Remo Stars are featuring in the Premier League for the first time in their history after they picked the ticket to the elite division last season and they will host Plateau United on January 15.

A top official of the club stated that the LMC inspected the stadium and was satisfied with the things seen at the edifice while asserting that Remo Stars are eager to make their presence in the league felt after long wait for premier league action.

“We are happy to say that we have got the greenlight from the LMC that we can use the Shagamu International Stadium for our home matches,” the official told newsmen.

“We saw it coming because we have done a good work on the stadium to keep it ready for premier league action.”