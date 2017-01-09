Kick-Boxing Coach Appeals For Support

Rivers State kick-boxing coach, Paulinus Omeh has appealed to the government through the State Ministry for Sports to support the association in terms of equipment and facilities for effective training.

Omeh stated this at the weekend shortly after their training session at the kick boxing fitness centre in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the equipment will enable the kick boxers train and prepare for tournaments this year, adding that the facilities if provided would assist up coming kick boxers to train.

“The absent of equipment and facilities have been the major challenge for the association because we cannot train effectively, and this is grossly affecting our performance, “Omeh said.

He further appeal to the state Sports Council to rebuild the training gym so that the association can have more trainees, saying that lack of the facilities is not only affecting the professional, but also the trainers.

The kick boxing coach used the forum to call on the state Director of Sports to oOrganize inter local government sports competition to discover hidden talents at the grassroots level.

Also speaking, Maxwell Ben, a trainee said the inadequate equipment and facilities is a setback to the association, saying that kick boxing would soon go extinction in the state.