IAUE: New VC Wants Wike To Lift Employment Embargo

The Ignatius Ajuru University of Education has remained unprogressive and ineffective in the past due to the under-funding of the upgraded institution by the previous governments in the state.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele who stated this in an interview recently, commended the present administration to have shown focus and the political will to move the university forward for the benefit of the state and the people.

Prof. Ndimele urged the government to lift embargo on employment for the university to enable it fill all the existing vacancies and also normalises the employment of casuals that have helped the university to get to its present height, explaining that this was the only way to fast-track the development and progress in the university.

According to him,’’ the university lacks professional staff and non-academic staff. We have written to the Governor to allow us employ some lecturers because we lack staff. University employment is not like civil service’’.

“In the university, we have our own way of doing things, manpower budgeting is needed in the system to get the staff ration, but unfortunately, it has not been implemented and all these are required by the National University Commission(NUC)and without this, the university cannot move forward’’, he said.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that the school’s Senate would soon assign more faculties to Ndele, stating that the two departments were not enough for the campus vast land mass while Saint John Campus would be redesigned to run all manners of programmes from 8.00am to 10 .00pm as a cross nation’s Business School institute for corporate executive trainings and retraining of all professionals for Postgraduates, Masters and PHD.

He however promised to work and put things in its right perspective, adding that he is committed to the welfare of staff and students.

According to him,‘’ I had to forsake my official personal privileges and benefits by refusing to accept a Prado jeep and six other vehicles which could have cost about #80,000,000.00 enjoyed by past Vice Chancellors’’.

“I do not need all these now because I have a lot to work and achieve for the university and also ensure that students and workers get the best welfare they deserve,’’ he said