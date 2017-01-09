Flood Disaster: RSG Assures Bille Kingdom Of Support

Communities in Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State have been assured of the state government’s support to enable them overcome the challenges posed by recent flooding in the area.

Special Assistant to the governor on Relief and Emergency Matters, Hon. Bereni Ben Irisofe said this during a visit to communities in the area.

Hon. Irisofe who regretted the disaster caused by flooding to communities in the area, assured the people of the readiness of the state government to come to their aid.

The Special Assistant also assured them that a report on the issue would be forwarded to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

He thanked the people of Bille Kingdom for their patience despite the level of devastation and urged for continuous support to the present administration in the state.

Hon. Irisofe also urged them to remain law abiding, while suspicious movements within the area be reported to the government through his office for prompt attention.

Also speaking, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Pastor Agiobu Fubara thanked the special assistant for visiting the communities to see things for himself.

He assured the people of Bille Kingdom of the support of the council.