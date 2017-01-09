FG Pays Arrears Of Ex-Agitators’ Allowances

There is a strong indication that the Federal Government has paid part of the outstanding allowances being owed ex-militants under the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

It was learnt that the government had paid two months out of about five months arrears of stipends owed the former agitators.

A leader of Phase 3 of the Amnesty Programme, Mr. Ramsey Mukoro, who spoke last Saturday, said some former agitators had received two months’ pay.

He said, “The Amnesty Office has started paying (the arrears) but my third-phase people have yet to get alerts. We are hoping that those of us in the third phase will benefit soon as well.

“It has really been difficult for us. We spent Christmas and the New Year on empty stomach. The government should try to make the payment go round as soon as possible.’’

Also, the Liaison Officer, PAP, Bayelsa State Office, Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo, confirmed that the Amnesty Office began the payment after the New Year’s holiday.

In a statement, Kiyaramo said, “The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), is concerned about the welfare of beneficiaries in the programme.

“He would stop at nothing until a sustainable reintegration of the ex-agitators into the society with sustainable source of livelihood is ensured.’’

The payments came a few days after chairmen of Phase 1 and 2 of Bayelsa State Amnesty Programme, Mr. Excel Divine and Salvation Ibina-Rufus, respectively, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene.

They had contended that the President’s quick intervention would douse the tension already mounting in the region over the unpaid arrears.

Specifically, Ibina-Rufus had urged Buhari to order the Federal Ministry of Finance to release money to pay the ex-agitators to avoid another round of restiveness in the region.