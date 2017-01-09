Dismissed Policemen: RSG To Seek Redress -Wike

The dismissal of six policemen attached to the security and convoy of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike by the police high command last week will be challenged in the court, the state governor has said.

Chief Wike made this known at a “welcome back” rally for former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Cassidy Ikegbidi in Ahoada over the weekend.

The governor emphasized that the state government would not fold its arms over injustice but would “fight the matter to a logical conclusion”.

He said no amount of intimidation and blackmail would compel the government to abandon the policemen, while he called on their families not to be worried.

Chief Wike explained that the ploy of the police authorities in Abuja was to reduce his security and make him vulnerable to be attacked but said, “I’am not afraid because the people are my security”.

He submitted that the government would triumph over the evil machinations since it believes in God and trusts in the Almighty.

The Rivers State governor commended Chief Ikegbidi for taking the bold step in leaving a sinking ship and joining forces with top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwarts in Ahoada area to ensure victory.

According to him, the support of the former Ahoada-East Local Government Chairman ensured that Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu clinched victory in the last December rerun elections.

He however urged Chief Ikegbidi to be steadfast and firm since the opposition would not rest in the bid to foment trouble and persecute PDP chieftains.

On his part, Chief Ikegbidi said the APC was a deceit and that it failed in its promises. “APC is dead already and I will not disappoint you. You have shown a lot of love to me and I will return it back”.

The former Ahoada-East Chairman used the occasion to call for the upgrading and recognition of the traditional ruler of Akporo Clan.

Also, PDP Chairman, in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah, said the reception of Chief Ikegbidi to PDP fold was an indication that the party is working and has the people at heart.

Bro. Obuah observed that within a year and half, the party had transformed the state, as more people from the opposition had joined forces to develop the state.