Cleric Extols Ugwuanyi’s Leadership Qualities

The Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, has extolled Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s leadership qualities, describing him as the most friendly governor committed to the welfare of the people.

He said in spite of the prevailing economic challenges in the country, the governor has been paying workers salary.

Chukwuma noted that Ugwuanyi has inspired the people of the state through his humility, peaceful disposition, closeness to God and good governance, adding that the people will remember him for the legacies he will be leaving behind after his time in office.

“The governor has been so friendly, so good and takes everything so easy and shows concern for people’s affairs.

“I have never seen any governor that is as friendly as this governor, that is how to govern because our Lord Jesus Christ lowered Himself for him to be exalted”, Chukwuma said.

The Archbishop, who spoke at the New Year prayer session to mark the official resumption of work at the Government House, Enugu, said that the visit of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has allayed fears among the Igbos and fostered unity between the Christians and the Muslims.

He added that the Sultan took time to explain certain issues to leaders of both the Christian and Muslim community bordering on security, peace and national unity, emphasizing that they understood themselves after the dialogue.

Chukwuma commended Ugwuanyi for sustaining the New Year prayer, and advised him not to be afraid to take tough decisions that are in the overall interest of the people.

“We want to thank you for the courage you have demonstrated in handling the problem of the New Artisan Market, Enugu.

“Some time ago, we were so much apprehensive of what will be your stand concerning this market.

“It was becoming a menace and den of Sodom, with people taking laws into their hands culminating in the killing of a policeman.

“So, we support the closure of the market and call for its relocation to improve the security of the state,” the Archbishop declared.

On the 2017 budget, the Archbishop told the governor to be courageous in its implementation when passed, urging the people to pay their taxes to improve the government’s revenue base and enable it sustain developmental projects across the state.