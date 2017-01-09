Bunkering:NSCDC Vows To Prosecute Suspects

The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it will not succumb to any pressure to release the two suspects arrested for illegal oil bunkering.

A statement signed by the command’s spokesman, Chief Superintendent, Oguntuase Michael said Assistant Commandant-General (ACG), Mrs Helen Amakiri, stated this in Port Harcourt last Thursday.

Michael said the two suspects were arrested after a shoot-out with anti-vandalism team of the corps.

He said the two suspects (names withheld) were arrested on December 31, 2016 for alleged bombing of Shell Trunk line at B-Dere on November 8, 2016.

According to him, the suspects were also being held for their alleged involvement in oil pipeline vandalism and illegal refining business.

The spokesman described the suspects as ‘notorious’ and said they confessed to being responsible for running illegal refineries at Ogu-bolo, K-Dere and B-Dere, all in Rivers.

He recalled that the ACG had charged the operatives to redouble their efforts to rid Rivers of criminals.